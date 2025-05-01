Iraq arrests ISIS member accused of 'inciting' Bourbon Street attack; FBI says attacker acted alone

NEW ORLEANS — Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that it has arrested a suspected ISIS member for his alleged connection to the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that left 14 dead.

Iraq's National Center for International Judicial Cooperation said in a report that it arrested the suspected terrorist after the United States requested assistance in the investigation of the attack.

According to the report, the suspected terrorist is accused of inciting the attack that also left dozens injured after Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a rented pickup truck through a crowd early Jan. 1.

Jabbar, who FBI investigators said was a U.S. Army Signal Sergeant who was radicalized by ISIS, also died following a shootout with authorities.

The unnamed suspect arrested by Iraqi officials will be prosecuted under the nation's anti-terrorism laws, the report added. Despite the arrest, the FBI still believe Jabbar acted alone.

"We continue to follow all leads and encourage anyone who may have information to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov," federal authorities said in a statement.

Gov. Jeff Landry said Tuesday that he is still thinking about the victims and their families as more information comes out about the attack, including the arrest.

"There are also victims who are still recovering from that tragic day," he said. "This goes to show you the resiliency of this state and the commitment of our law enforcement partners whether it be at the federal, state or local levels have in making sure we're safe in Louisiana."