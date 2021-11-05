INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teens beat and locked guard in cell during juvenile jailbreak

BATON ROUGE - A group of rogue teens who staged a coup against three guards and escaped the facility last month locked one of the guards in a jail cell according to reports obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The report does not use names but instead lists the juveniles involved as C1 thru C5. As they were being placed in their cells for sleep, two juveniles attacked a guard and two more joined in.

Watch Nakamoto's report on WBRZ at 6:00

"The youth were successful in getting the keys from [the guard] and then locking her inside the cell with the lights off. [The guard] did not have her keys or radio at the time. The youth then proceeded to unlock C5's cell and let him out," the report states.

All three of the guards were attacked. Two of them were punched and kicked.

Three of the youth who escaped used the keys to get away in one of the guard's vehicles. Two others left on foot.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed C5 listed in the report is Malik Williams. Williams fled with his girlfriend and was caught in Houston, Texas last week. He returned to Baton Rouge Tuesday and was booked into adult prison.

Among the five escapees was Xavier Cade, a notorious criminal suspect who was arrested at 15-years-old for the December 2019 murder of Angela Haymon. The 74-year-old victim was killed during a burglary on Antioch Road.

Cade was eventually released from his initial arrest and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as the case against him wound its way through juvenile court. In May 2021, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported Cade was arrested again on charges he used fake money to try to buy a gun. Cade managed to avoid being tracked by his ankle monitor when he met up with someone to buy the gun. WBRZ uncovered the ankle monitor was not charged and not working when he was arrested. The ankle monitor did not report his activity for three days.

Last week, Cade tried to escape again. Workers at the facility expressed extreme frustration that no changes have been made to ensure the safety of the workers inside following the attacks.

Inspection reports obtained by WBRZ show the facility has had only one deficiency reported during 2021. That deficiency was for not showing proof of compliance with the Office of Public Health. That problem has since been corrected.

State inspectors went back to the facility four days after the October escape and found no deficiencies.

The city-parish refused to elaborate on what changes were made following the jailbreak. Reports show the only change was switching the bed times of the juvenile offenders to allow staff to assist in the event of an emergency. The report notes that the facility would also look into getting another lock for the exit door.