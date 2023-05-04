57°
Inside The Weather: Sun Safety and the U.V. Index
We know that ultraviolet rays from the sun increase the risk for skin cancer, but how quickly, and what about cloudy days? Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
