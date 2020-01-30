54°
Highland Road train hits car
BATON ROUGE - A train accident occurred Wednesday morning, around 7:45 a.m.
The crash happened on the railroad tracks at Highland Road and Highland Market Drive, just north of I-10.
It left two people with minor injuries and resulted in a temporary closure of Highland Road in both directions.
Officials say a car was trying to beat the train when the car got stuck under the railroad crossing arms, was hit by the oncoming train and then pushed into another vehicle in the vicinity.
The train was stopped on the tracks and had Highland Road closed from about 8 a.m. until 9:20 a.m.
MORE INFO: Car hit train on Highland Rd, no derailment or environmental concerns. Minor injuries to two people. St George Fire and State Police are on scene.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 29, 2020
