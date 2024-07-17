Latest Weather Blog
Help WBRZ pack the pod for Pat's Coats for Kids
BATON ROUGE - Today WBRZ's Pat Shingleton is packing the pod at Walmart on College Drive.
The donations collected benefit Pat's Coats for Kids. For 30 years, Pat's Coats for Kids has provided a warm jacket to children in our community. It only takes $20 to give a child a coat in the proper size. Since its inception, more than a million dollars has been received reflecting close to 250,000 coats purchased and distributed to 125 area schools.
Those wanted to help children in our community can come out to Pack the Pod at Walmart on College Drive until 6:30 p.m. Donations can also be made online.
Coats can also be donated at the following locations:
The Baton Rouge Clinic:
-7373 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808
-In the lobby of the clinic- the main 4-story building
-In the lobby of pediatrics – behind the Baton Rouge Clinic- 3-story building behind the 4- story main building
-In the lobby of administration (6955 Perkins Road)
-In the lobby of Pediatrics at Industriplex - 12351 Industriplex Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Coldwell Banker One Locations:
-5025 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge 70809
-16573 Airline Hwy, Ste C, Prairieville 70769
Neighbors Federal Credit Union Locations:
-Central Branch - 10338 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge 70818
-Coursey Branch - 13697 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge 70817
-Denham Springs Branch - 175 Rushing Road West, Denham Springs 70726
-Goodwood Branch - 7844 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge 70806
-Howell Place Branch - 7800 Howell Place Blvd., Baton Rouge 70807
-Perkins Branch - 12529 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge 70810
-Port Allen Branch - 4181 Hwy 1 South Casa Loma Plaza, Port Allen 70767
-Prairieville Branch - 17193 Airline Hwy., Prairieville 70769
-Sherwood Branch - 5423 S Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge 70816
-Zachary Branch - 6016 Main St., Zachary 70791
-Walker High School – 12646 Burgess Avenue, Walker, LA 70785
WBRZ Studios:
-1650 Highland Road, Baton Rouge 70802
