Hammond Police: Missing woman found safe

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department said Thursday that they have safely located a missing woman.

"(Theresa) Graves was located last night and in good health," police said Thursday.

Graves, 74, was reported missing Wednesday after being last seen on Nov. 1 at around 3 a.m. on West Thomas Street.

Graves was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants. According to HPD, she is approximately 5'2” and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Image of Theresa Graves provided by HPD.

