Latest Weather Blog
Halloween is here! The capital area has announced trick-or-treat times, holiday events
Related Story
It’s Halloween in the capital area!
As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, parents must be familiar with trick-or-treat times across the different parishes that comprise the capital region. A list of these times is available below:
Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and St. Mary parishes
- Parishwide: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Assumption Parish
- Parishwide: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Town of Amite: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rural Tangipahoa Parish: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kentwood 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Livingston Parish
- City of Walker: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Unincorporated Areas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Town of Albany: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pointe Coupee Parish
- New Roads: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Rural Areas: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Livonia: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fordoche: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish
- Unincorporated Areas: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Brusly: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Addis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
West Feliciana Parish
- St. Francisville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (limited to children 12 years or younger; trick-or-treaters are also asked to call at homes where the lights are on; Royal St will be closed to vehicles.)
WBRZ will update this list as we receive more trick-or-treat time announcements.
Before trick-or-treaters go door to door, local events are happening all month long to get people in the mood for the holiday. Read more about them below!
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Halloween on Harleaux from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the walking trail between WW Harleaux and TT Harris, Marshall Street to Fleniken Lane in Plaquemine
- Trunk or Treat in the Village of Tangipahoa from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., contact Allice Briggs at (985) 229-8300
- Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru with a costume contest! 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 1628 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville
- Livingston Parish Library Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Branch's parking lot (20390 Iowa Street.)
- Trunk or Treat at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boo and the Badge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.
- Trunk or Treat Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Community Center (1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr.)
- Truck or Treat and Boo on the Bowie from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the White Castle Community Center (32725 Bowie St.; to reserve a table, call 225-545-3012; to reserve a car spot, call 225-716-2283.)
- Merchant Trick or Treat Trail from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Kentwood (start at any business and follow the trail: Market Max, Kentwood Fire Department, This and That Pawn Shop, Schilling's Pharmacy & Gifts, 4M Vendors Mall & Coffee Bar, Connie's Jewelry & Gifts, The Cafe, Kentwood Library, 51 Nutrition, Wine On Main, Wagon Wheel Boutique, Hart's Bar-B-Q, Kentwood Ace Hardware, The Snow Shack, The Good Times Daiquiris, Noah's Ark Daycare, Allen Bros Feed, Glenda's Flowers & Gifts, The Total Look, Charlie's Tire Shop, Popeyes, Kentwood Family Pharmacy, 360 Therapy, Pizza Shack in Kentwood, La, Beck's Fried Chicken, Sonic Drive-In, Kentwood Family Practice Clinic, Dollar General and Top Dog Training ( located across from Dollar General.)
- BLOCKTOBERFEST Trunk or Treat and Block Party from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Monticello Boulevard Median.
During weekends in October, the 13th Gate is also open to provide haunts and scares to those brave enough. More information can be found here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors