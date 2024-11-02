Halloween is here! The capital area has announced trick-or-treat times, holiday events

It’s Halloween in the capital area!

As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, parents must be familiar with trick-or-treat times across the different parishes that comprise the capital region. A list of these times is available below:

Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and St. Mary parishes

- Parishwide: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Assumption Parish

- Parishwide: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

- Town of Amite: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Rural Tangipahoa Parish: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Kentwood 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Livingston Parish

- City of Walker: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Unincorporated Areas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Town of Albany: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pointe Coupee Parish

- New Roads: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Rural Areas: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Livonia: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Fordoche: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish

- Unincorporated Areas: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Brusly: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Addis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Feliciana Parish

- St. Francisville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (limited to children 12 years or younger; trick-or-treaters are also asked to call at homes where the lights are on; Royal St will be closed to vehicles.)

WBRZ will update this list as we receive more trick-or-treat time announcements.

Before trick-or-treaters go door to door, local events are happening all month long to get people in the mood for the holiday. Read more about them below!

Thursday, Oct. 31

- Halloween on Harleaux from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the walking trail between WW Harleaux and TT Harris, Marshall Street to Fleniken Lane in Plaquemine

- Trunk or Treat in the Village of Tangipahoa from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., contact Allice Briggs at (985) 229-8300

- Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru with a costume contest! 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 1628 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville

- Livingston Parish Library Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Branch's parking lot (20390 Iowa Street.)

- Trunk or Treat at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Boo and the Badge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.

- Trunk or Treat Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Community Center (1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr.)

- Truck or Treat and Boo on the Bowie from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the White Castle Community Center (32725 Bowie St.; to reserve a table, call 225-545-3012; to reserve a car spot, call 225-716-2283.)

- Merchant Trick or Treat Trail from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Kentwood (start at any business and follow the trail: Market Max, Kentwood Fire Department, This and That Pawn Shop, Schilling's Pharmacy & Gifts, 4M Vendors Mall & Coffee Bar, Connie's Jewelry & Gifts, The Cafe, Kentwood Library, 51 Nutrition, Wine On Main, Wagon Wheel Boutique, Hart's Bar-B-Q, Kentwood Ace Hardware, The Snow Shack, The Good Times Daiquiris, Noah's Ark Daycare, Allen Bros Feed, Glenda's Flowers & Gifts, The Total Look, Charlie's Tire Shop, Popeyes, Kentwood Family Pharmacy, 360 Therapy, Pizza Shack in Kentwood, La, Beck's Fried Chicken, Sonic Drive-In, Kentwood Family Practice Clinic, Dollar General and Top Dog Training ( located across from Dollar General.)

- BLOCKTOBERFEST Trunk or Treat and Block Party from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Monticello Boulevard Median.

During weekends in October, the 13th Gate is also open to provide haunts and scares to those brave enough. More information can be found here.