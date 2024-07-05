80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting

GROSSE TETE - Iberville Parish officials heard resident complaints about their pedestrian ferry system and responded by extending the operation hours. 

During a community meeting Tuesday night, residents said that the pedestrian ferry that is in place after a draw bridge was damaged was not efficient. Residents said the operational hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. was not working. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Iberville Parish Government announced that the hours have been extended to 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, including holidays. 

The pedestrian ferry is a temporary fix until DOTD can repair the bridge, which could take four to six months. Government officials said there will be more community meetings, including one about school bus routes. 

Wednesday, July 03 2024

