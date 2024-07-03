Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
GROSSE TETE - Iberville Parish officials heard resident complaints about their pedestrian ferry system and responded by extending the operation hours.
During a community meeting Tuesday night, residents said that the pedestrian ferry that is in place after a draw bridge was damaged was not efficient. Residents said the operational hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. was not working.
On Wednesday afternoon, Iberville Parish Government announced that the hours have been extended to 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, including holidays.
Trending News
The pedestrian ferry is a temporary fix until DOTD can repair the bridge, which could take four to six months. Government officials said there will be more community meetings, including one about school bus routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose...
-
Rip current risk along Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...