Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting

GROSSE TETE - Iberville Parish officials heard resident complaints about their pedestrian ferry system and responded by extending the operation hours.

During a community meeting Tuesday night, residents said that the pedestrian ferry that is in place after a draw bridge was damaged was not efficient. Residents said the operational hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. was not working.

On Wednesday afternoon, Iberville Parish Government announced that the hours have been extended to 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, including holidays.

The pedestrian ferry is a temporary fix until DOTD can repair the bridge, which could take four to six months. Government officials said there will be more community meetings, including one about school bus routes.