Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens gates for weekend of fun at fairgrounds off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicked off a weekend of fun on Thursday at the fairgrounds off Airline Highway.

The fair starts at 5 p.m. and tickets for Thursday night only are $10. The price increases to $15 for the rest of the weekend. You can buy tickets here.

Anyone who wants to ride the fair rides must have either individual coupons or a ride wristband. Wristbands may be purchased on the midway as well as ride coupons. The number of coupons needed varies from ride to ride, but the purchase of a wristband allows you unlimited rides.

There will be plenty of carnival rides, a magician, racing pigs, a dog show, fairground food, funnel cake and live music.

One of the highlights of the weekend is Sunday's Louisiana Music Hall of Fame Band performing swamp pop starting at 3:30 p.m. Click here for a complete rundown of the fair's musical entertainment.

The fair is open from Thursday to Sunday. On weekdays, the fair runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends, the fair opens at noon and closes at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information about the fair!

News
Thursday, October 24 2024

