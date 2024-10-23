86°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through weekend
BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens its gates on Thursday at the fairgrounds off Airline Highway.
The fair starts operation at 5 p.m. and tickets start at $15, but for Thursday night only, tickets will be $10.
There will be plenty of rides, food, funnel cake and live music.
The fair is open from Thursday to Sunday. Click here for more information about the fair.
