Grand jury convening Friday to decide on charging St. Gabriel police chief

PLAQUEMINE- A grand jury in Iberville Parish has indicted the St. Gabriel police chief on a slew of charges including money laundering and malfeasance.

The indictment Friday also includes counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering, theft of $25,000 or more, conspiracy to commit theft, and filing false public records.

Last summer, deputies raided the St. Gabriel Police Department and Chief Kevin Ambeau's home. They seized computers, laptops and phones.

At the time, investigators said the raid was connected to missing money from a double murder case. Turns out, the money was found after searching an area of the St. Gabriel Police Department's evidence room that was not combed over.

More recently, new allegations surfaced alleging a kickback scheme with a local business owner and Chief Ambeau.

Months after the raid took place, Ambeau maintained he did nothing wrong.

"I look at it as if they say $3,500 is missing, they have to get to the bottom of it," Ambeau said. "I'll cooperate with them, and I want the public to know I didn't put my hands on anything."

At the time, Ambeau said he welcomed any investigation.

"I wouldn't jeopardize my retirement and entire career for $3,500," Ambeau said. "I give that away here just helping people."

Attempts to reach Ambeau, the Mayor of St. Gabriel and the business owner implicated in the case were not successful Thursday evening.