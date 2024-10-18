Governor Edwards in D.C. for second week to seek billions in aid

WASHINGTON - It's a tough time for a governor to come to Washington, hat in hand, to ask for billions of dollars for a hard-hit state, especially with Congress in the midst of election-season dysfunction and dominated by tightfisted tea party Republicans.



But Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is back for the second straight week, pleading for almost $3 billion to help Louisiana rebuild from last month's devastating floods, undeterred by warnings that he should keep expectations low. He says he's been warned to expect partisanship, but that's not been his experience so far.



The first-year Democrat has teamed up with the Pelican State's GOP-dominated delegation behind a drive to add Louisiana flood aid to a short-term spending bill that Congress needs to pass to avoid a government shutdown.