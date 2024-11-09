Good 2 Eat: White Chicken Chili and Jalapeno Cornbread

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

White Chicken Chili

1 lb. chicken thighs, boneless, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups chicken stock

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. dried oregano

1-1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, drained, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Sliced jalapeno pepper, optional

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the chiles, cumin, oregano, cayenne, and stock; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low. With a potato masher, mash one can of beans until smooth. Add to saucepan. Add remaining beans to saucepan. Simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onion is tender.

Top each serving with cheese and, if desired, jalapeno pepper.

Jalapeño Cornbread

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 cup milk

1 large egg

¼ cup cane syrup

¼ cup butter, melted

4 green onions, chopped, reserve some for topping

3 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced reserve some for topping

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Tbsp. butter, for greasing the pan

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a 10-inch cast-iron pan inside.

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, cane syrup and oil.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold in the green onions, jalapeños and cheese.

Remove the preheated skillet from the oven and grease it with the butter.

Pour the batter into the pan, sprinkle with the remaining green onions, and jalapeños, and bake for 20 to 24 minutes or until the center springs back to the touch and a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for at least 20 minutes before slicing.