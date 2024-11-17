Good 2 Eat: Potato Gratin and Wild Rice Apricot Stuffing

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Potato Gratin

2 Tbsp. butter

4 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cup milk

2 cup heavy cream

2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 lb. russet or Yukon gold potatoes

Freshly ground pepper

3 cup Gruyère, shredded

Butter a 2-quart casserole dish or enamel-coated cast-iron skillet.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine milk, cream, salt, and garlic. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove garlic and discard.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and rinse the potatoes. Pat dry with a paper towel, then cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices.

Overlap the potatoes in a circular pattern to cover the bottom of the dish. Top with 1/4 cup of the milk mixture, a few grinds of pepper, a sprinkle of salt, and 3/4 cup cheese. Repeat process, reserving 1/2 cup of the cheese, until layers are 1/2 inch from the top of the dish. Pour additional milk mixture up to top of potatoes. Top with the reserved cheese.

Place the dish on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake until casserole is bubbling, cheese is brown, and a knife easily pierces the potatoes, 30 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 to 12 minutes before serving.

Wild Rice and Apricot Stuffing

10 Tbsp. butter, plus more for baking dish

1 6-oz. package wild rice

10 oz. baguette, or sourdough bread, cubed

1 onion, chopped

3 celery ribs, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp. sage, chopped

1 Tbsp. thyme, chopped

Kosher salt

black pepper

1 cup roasted walnuts, chopped

2 cup chicken stock

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Butter a 3-quart baking dish.

Cook rice according to package directions. Toast bread on a baking sheet until dry, 12 to 14 minutes.

Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened 8 to 10 minutes. Add apricots, parsley, sage, and thyme and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in rice, bread, and walnuts. Stir in stock until moistened. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Bake until golden, 35 to 40 minutes.