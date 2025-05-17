Good 2 Eat: Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

1 1/2 loaves of French bread

1 cup banana liqueur

1 cup heavy cream

3 cups milk

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

6 eggs

3 bananas, halved lengthwise, then sliced

2 Tbsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

Sauce

1 cup butter

1 lb. powdered sugar

4 egg yolks

1/4-1/2 cup dark rum

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a large mixing bowl break french bread into small pieces. Pour banana liqueur, heavy cream, and milk onto bread,stir to incorporate. Add sugar, cinnamon, and stir. Mix in eggs. The bread pudding should start to take on the texture of oatmeal. Add more milk if necessary. Add bananas,and vanilla, mixing throughout. Stir in butter.

Prepare a 9x13 baking pan with non stick spray. Pour in bread pudding and sprinkle brown sugar over the top. Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes, until golden brown and slightly firm.

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Add powdered sugar over the butter and place egg yolks on top of sugar. Remove from heat and whisk yolks into sugar and butter. Stir in rum to taste and serve over bread pudding.