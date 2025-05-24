Good 2 Eat: Banana Pudding

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Banana Pudding

4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

pinch kosher salt

3 large eggs separated

3 cups milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 (11-ounce) package vanilla wafers approximately 45 wafers

5-6 bananas

Meringue

3 egg whites reserved from above

1/8 tsp. cream of tartar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Chill the bowl and beaters for making the meringue.

Combine flour, sugar and salt in a large, heavy saucepan.

Lightly beat egg yolks and combine with milk in a large bowl or measuring cup. Pour the egg and milk mixture into dry ingredients in heavy saucepan. Cook over low to medium heat, stirring constantly, until ingredients are thickened and smooth. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in vanilla.

To layer your banana pudding, begin by placing 1/3 of the vanilla wafers on the bottom of a 2 quart oven-safe glass bowl or baking dish.

Slice bananas and place 1/3 on top of wafers.

Pour one-third of custard over wafers and bananas.

Repeat layering process two more times until all wafers, bananas, and custard have been used, ending with a final layer of the wafers.

Meringue:

Whip egg whites with an electric mixer set at high speed.

Allow egg whites to foam, add cream of tartar and then gradually add sugar one tablespoon at a time. Continue whipping until sugar is well-dissolved. Add vanilla once stiff peaks have formed and whip until well-combined.

Spread the meringue over banana pudding, making sure to spread to the edges of the dish.

Bake for about 25 minutes until the meringue is lightly browned.

If desired the pudding can be topped with whipped cream.