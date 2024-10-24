Gonzales Jambalaya Festival moving to new location for 2025 celebration

GONZALES - The Jambalaya Festival will be at a new venue starting next year.

"After decades of hosting successful festivals in the heart of Gonzales, on South Irma Boulevard, the time has come to consider a move for the Jambalaya Festival," festival organizers said in a social post made Tuesday morning.

Starting in 2025, the festival will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. This is a decision that the Jambalaya Festival Association said they had no choice but to move as South Irma developed significantly over the years.

"For years, we have gotten feedback from members of the community, carnival-goers, and spectators at the cook-off, about parking issues, the weather/heat in late May, and the logistical layout of the festival grounds being 'split' on both sides of Irma Blvd. Your feedback has not fallen on deaf ears, and we are excited to see how this move will help our festival grow into what we hope becomes the 'best festival experience' in Louisiana!"

Despite this, local businesses have had mixed reactions to the change of venue.

Luke Marchand, owner of Carli Co Cafe, says that this is not the first time the festival has moved. He remembers when it was on Burnside Drive.

"I love the tradition, I love seeing the bands come in," Marchand said.

When he found out it was moving again, he wondered what was going to happen now, since the new venue is at such a busy location right by the interstate.

Jambalaya Festival Association President Mike Gonzales said the festival had to move from South Irma because the festival could not keep up with the demand for parking and visitors. The event had 48,000 people attend last year.

"We don't have parking in town, a lot of people were having to park at the Rouses on Airline and walk a quarter of a mile to get there. we were limited on parking. you go to Lamar Dixon, parking's unlimited and both the buildings we'll have the bands in are air-conditioned," Gonzales said.

Several business owners said that they see an uptick in customers during the festival, which they said they could lose.

Tee Wayne's Cajun Cookin' and 2023 World Jambalaya Cooking Champion Todd Breaux said they are excited for the move.

"I love it! I've been waiting for it to go to Lamar Dixon because where we were cooking was not the best conditions. I think it'll do well," Breaux said.

Still, Marchand said he is hopeful for the future festivals at Lamar Dixon.

"It won't be convenient for me to get there so easily, but I think all in all, it's going to be the best thing for the City of Gonzales," he said.

The next Jambalaya Festival will be held May 23 through 25 at the new location.