Glen Oaks Landis fire
BATON ROUGE - A dog passed away after a house fire in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on Landis Avenue in a neighborhood off Silverleaf Avenue. District Six Fire handled the call, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department assisting.
There were no injuries, but firefighters said a dog died in the fire.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
