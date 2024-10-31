77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Glen Oaks Landis fire

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A dog passed away after a house fire in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

The fire happened on Landis Avenue in a neighborhood off Silverleaf Avenue. District Six Fire handled the call, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department assisting. 

There were no injuries, but firefighters said a dog died in the fire. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. 

News
Firefighters say dog died after house fire...
Firefighters say dog died after house fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A dog passed away after a house fire in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Tuesday morning. The... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 Tuesday, October 29, 2024 8:23:00 AM CDT October 29, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days