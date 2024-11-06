Get to know who and what is on the ballot in federal, state, local races for the 2024 election

BATON ROUGE - Reports of some voters having issues casting their ballot Tuesday morning have been resolved.

Several viewers reached out to us and said they had issues casting their ballot, with some saying their polling location was having technical difficulties with last names in certain portions of the alphabet.

WBRZ reached out to the Secretary of State's Office, which said the issue had been resolved.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. You can check what's on your ballot here.