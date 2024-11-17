GET 2 MOVING: Racquetball

BATON ROUGE - A popular '90s sport is making a comeback.

Racquetball is a sport that allows players of all ages to use a short racquet to hit a rubber ball on a closed-in court.

This fast-paced game can burn up to 800 calories in just one match. The quick movements required to hit the ball and keep the game moving can work your arms, legs, and core, as well as keep your joints loose.

The speed of the game isn't just good for your body; with the ball moving so quickly, it's a great way to work on your reaction time and quick-thinking skills.

One of the only courts open for use in the city is at ESPORTA Fitness near Siegen Lane. Those interested in trying the sport can receive a one-week trial at the courts there. To sign up, visit the link here.