Garth Brooks shares uplifting message to 'March for our Lives' students

NASHVILLE, TN - Country singer and legend Garth Brooks spoke out on Monday about the upcoming "March For Our Lives" event, a march organized by students around the nation to rally for gun control in the wake of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In efforts to provoke change, students, parents, celebrities, and artists are expected to march this Saturday, Mar. 24 in Washington D.C.

During a Facebook Live concert and conversation with fans, Brooks spoke about student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who've rallied together to raise the social awareness after a gunman killed 17 people at their school last month.

"Just remember when you march, you have a voice and you're representing yourself when you march. So, how you march is so important," Brooks said. "Be patient, be loving. Because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march. Be tolerant, be loving. Do not let hate win."

The Grammy winner added, "This is your world. Take it, shape it."