Garage doors rammed, Zachary police looking for burglars

ZACHARY - At least one person was home when burglars used a truck to ram three to four garage doors in Zachary over the holiday weekend.

Tanya Stroud who lives on Rollins Road said it sounded like a car accident outside her house Christmas night.

Her SUV - parked inside the garage - stopped the vandals from breaking in completely.

"I'm blessed, but I know I could have been hurt. It's scary," she said.

Stroud said the damage totaled $1,500, and she has already replaced the door.

In addition to the garage door incidents, another four to five homes were burglarized over the holiday.

Zachary police Chief David McDavid said Tuesday his department was still investigating whether the burglaries and garage door rammings were connected.

"Right now we're looking for a white Dodge pick-up truck with one white male and one black male," he said.

McDavid couldn't provide a further description of the two men but said they were looking at surveillance footage for more details.

He's asking the public to help identify the suspects.