Fundraiser for pancreatic cancer held Friday night

BATON ROUGE — The Elvin Howard Senior Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation held its ninth annual fundraiser Friday night at Boudreaux's Fine Catering. 

The event was packed with fun, from live entertainment to a silent auction.

Howard was a beloved employee at WBRZ, and his family is behind the event. 

"A lot of us are very proud. we are here to take care of our families and be strong, but in order to be strong, we have to be here. So we have to advocate for ourselves," Elvin Howard Jr. said. 

The family says all proceeds go toward cancer research. 

