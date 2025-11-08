Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Blitz Week 10
High school football scores from Week 10 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 21, Carencro 14
Albany 46, Bogalusa 28
Ascension Catholic 54, East Iberville 16
Ascension Christian School 25, North Iberville 24
B.T. Washington 40, Woodlawn (SH) 14
Belle Chasse 55, Discovery 0
Brother Martin 31, Holy Cross 3
Brusly 6, Istrouma 0
Central - B.R. 48, Scotlandville 7
Country Day 42, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Covenant Christian Academy 49, Central Catholic 6
Delta Charter 32, St. Frederick Catholic 29
Denham Springs 54, St. Amant 26
Destrehan 49, Thibodaux 26
Dunham 49, Slaughter 14
E.D. White 28, Vandebilt Catholic 21
East Ascension 35, Walker 20
East Feliciana 58, Northeast 14
Ehret 27, West Jefferson 0
Erath 40, Abbeville 12
Eunice 64, Washington-Marion 50
Ferriday 46, Rayville 6
Franklin Parish 61, Tioga 22
Franklinton 41, Hannan 17
H.L. Bourgeois 38, East St. John 20
Hammond 35, Ponchatoula 28
Haughton 58, St. Louis 34
Haynesville 47, Glenbrook 0
Homer 49, D'Arbonne Woods 42
Jeanerette 60, Hanson Memorial 0
Jena 52, Buckeye 0
Jennings 27, Westlake 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 30, Cedar Creek 0
Kaplan 28, St. Martinville 20
Kentwood 44, Central Private 14
Kinder 48, Avoyelles 6
Lafayette 41, Sulphur 14
Lafayette Christian Academy def. Lake Arthur, forfeit
Lafayette Renaissance 25, Ascension Episcopal 24
Leesville 56, LaGrange 24
Liberty 30, Woodlawn (BR) 21
Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 14
Loyola Prep 28, Shreveport Northwood 27
Lutcher 42, South Lafourche 3
Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 0
Mandeville 42, Fontainebleau 20
Mansfield 28, Many 10
McDonogh #35 56, McMain 18
Minden 42, Southwood 0
Natchitoches Central 27, Benton 13
Neville 31, Alexandria 14
New Iberia Catholic 42, Houma Christian 8
Newman 28, South Plaquemines 0
North Webster 31, Bastrop 0
Northlake Christian 57, Independence 15
Northwest 45, Iota 14
Pickering 31, Plain Dealing 6
Pine 48, Springfield 12
Pope John Paul 54, Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 6
Prairieville 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Red River 54, Oakdale 18
Ringgold 40, Bolton 0
Rosepine 40, East Beauregard 34
Ruston 49, West Monroe 44
Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6
Saint Paul's 34, Covington 14
Salmen 28, Chalmette 24
Slidell 42, Northshore 3
South Terrebonne 16, Assumption 14
Southside 65, New Iberia 7
St. Augustine 55, John Curtis Christian 28
St. Charles Catholic 24, Shaw 0
St. James 63, Berwick 0
St. John 35, White Castle 6
St. Mary's 58, Lakeview 0
St. Thomas More 55, North Vermilion 7
Sumner 21, Amite 7
Teurlings Catholic 36, Northside 6
University 42, Port Allen 6
Vinton 21, DeQuincy 17
West Feliciana 48, Tara 0
West St. John 46, Centerville 0
Westminster Christian (LAF) 20, Vermilion Catholic 19
Willow School 12, Abramson 8
Winnfield 20, Lakeside 6
Wossman 29, Peabody 20
Young Audiences Charter 36, Patrick Taylor 0
