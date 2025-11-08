Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Ten

High school football scores from Week 10 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 21, Carencro 14

Albany 46, Bogalusa 28

Ascension Catholic 54, East Iberville 16

Ascension Christian School 25, North Iberville 24

B.T. Washington 40, Woodlawn (SH) 14

Belle Chasse 55, Discovery 0

Brother Martin 31, Holy Cross 3

Brusly 6, Istrouma 0

Central - B.R. 48, Scotlandville 7

Country Day 42, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Covenant Christian Academy 49, Central Catholic 6

Delta Charter 32, St. Frederick Catholic 29

Denham Springs 54, St. Amant 26

Destrehan 49, Thibodaux 26

Dunham 49, Slaughter 14

E.D. White 28, Vandebilt Catholic 21

East Ascension 35, Walker 20

East Feliciana 58, Northeast 14

Ehret 27, West Jefferson 0

Erath 40, Abbeville 12

Eunice 64, Washington-Marion 50

Ferriday 46, Rayville 6

Franklin Parish 61, Tioga 22

Franklinton 41, Hannan 17

H.L. Bourgeois 38, East St. John 20

Hammond 35, Ponchatoula 28

Haughton 58, St. Louis 34

Haynesville 47, Glenbrook 0

Homer 49, D'Arbonne Woods 42

Jeanerette 60, Hanson Memorial 0

Jena 52, Buckeye 0

Jennings 27, Westlake 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 30, Cedar Creek 0

Kaplan 28, St. Martinville 20

Kentwood 44, Central Private 14

Kinder 48, Avoyelles 6

Lafayette 41, Sulphur 14

Lafayette Christian Academy def. Lake Arthur, forfeit

Lafayette Renaissance 25, Ascension Episcopal 24

Leesville 56, LaGrange 24

Liberty 30, Woodlawn (BR) 21

Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 14

Loyola Prep 28, Shreveport Northwood 27

Lutcher 42, South Lafourche 3

Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 0

Mandeville 42, Fontainebleau 20

Mansfield 28, Many 10

McDonogh #35 56, McMain 18

Minden 42, Southwood 0

Natchitoches Central 27, Benton 13

Neville 31, Alexandria 14

New Iberia Catholic 42, Houma Christian 8

Newman 28, South Plaquemines 0

North Webster 31, Bastrop 0

Northlake Christian 57, Independence 15

Northwest 45, Iota 14

Pickering 31, Plain Dealing 6

Pine 48, Springfield 12

Pope John Paul 54, Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 6

Prairieville 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Red River 54, Oakdale 18

Ringgold 40, Bolton 0

Rosepine 40, East Beauregard 34

Ruston 49, West Monroe 44

Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6

Saint Paul's 34, Covington 14

Salmen 28, Chalmette 24

Slidell 42, Northshore 3

South Terrebonne 16, Assumption 14

Southside 65, New Iberia 7

St. Augustine 55, John Curtis Christian 28

St. Charles Catholic 24, Shaw 0

St. James 63, Berwick 0

St. John 35, White Castle 6

St. Mary's 58, Lakeview 0

St. Thomas More 55, North Vermilion 7

Sumner 21, Amite 7

Teurlings Catholic 36, Northside 6

University 42, Port Allen 6

Vinton 21, DeQuincy 17

West Feliciana 48, Tara 0

West St. John 46, Centerville 0

Westminster Christian (LAF) 20, Vermilion Catholic 19

Willow School 12, Abramson 8

Winnfield 20, Lakeside 6

Wossman 29, Peabody 20

Young Audiences Charter 36, Patrick Taylor 0