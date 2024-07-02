Friday Morning Video Forecast

Rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder can be expected throughout the day today. Another system rolls in on Monday, bringing with it the opportunity for strong to severe storms around the state.

Today & Tonight: Much different than yesterday, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s start off Friday. Sustained winds around the state are in the teens, with gusts even greater. Parishes south of Baton Rouge, including portions of Livingston and Tangipahoa, are included in a WIND ADVISORY today until 8pm. In the shaded areas, wind gusts could reach 40 mph so make sure to secure outdoor furniture or decorations.

By lunchtime, western portions of SE Louisiana will begin to see the first showers of the day. Isolated rain coverage will gradually become widespread by early afternoon, and stay that way until sunset. Spotty showers may stick around into the evening and overnight hours.

Up Next: The first weekend of 2024 will be very pleasant! Rain chances are limited and winds will decrease as high pressure controls our weather both Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds each day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s makes for a very seasonable couple of days. That all changes at the beginning of the next workweek.

By Monday, a storm system that will impact much of the country will make it's way to Louisiana. Numerous rain showers are likely during the day and we are continuing to monitor the severe weather threat with this system. We do know that winds will once again ramp up and gusts become one of the main threats with this system. Make sure to check in with the Storm Station over the weekend for the latest details on Monday's weather.

By next week, we expect to gather between 3-5" of rainfall thanks to Friday and Monday's storm systems. After Monday, much of next week will be cool and dry. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning.

– Emma Kate Cowan

