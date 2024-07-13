Friday morning video forecast

A generally quiet and seasonable weekend is ahead. Rain chances are not zero, but very low.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Friday afternoon will bring sunshine and highs near 70. Winds will be light and northerly. Bring a jacket to any high school football games or outdoor events this evening as temperatures will quickly fall out of the 60s and into the 50s. Overnight will be clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Up Next: The forecast for LSU Football playing host to Arkansas on Saturday looks pleasant. After a chilly morning, temperatures will climb into the low 70s by the end of the game. Some high clouds may begin to push in later in the day. Meanwhile, playing indoors in Houston, Southern fans will not have any trouble getting to the game with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s between Baton Rouge and southeast Texas. A weak disturbance could squeeze out a shower on Sunday, especially south and east of Baton Rouge. Seasonable temperatures will continue well into next week with low to no rain chances. Some stickiness and fog could return by Thursday or Friday.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Rina has dissipated. No additional development is expected over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure in the northern U.S. will be responsible for a persistent northerly flow. Cool and dry air will remain in place through Saturday, as the high moves from the Great Lakes to Northeast. Low atmospheric moisture will result in clear skies. On Sunday, another shortwave will pass well north of the area. It will send a weakening cold front toward the Gulf Coast but due to low moisture and a lack of forcing, rain output should be limited and mainly near the coast. The weak front will serve to reinforce the seasonable feel though. Yet another nondescript cold front will likely pass on Tuesday. The return of low level moisture will not occur until the end of next week. Some foggy mornings are possible prior to a cold front with showers and thunderstorms next weekend. That front should move through more quickly with a shorter period of clouds and rain than the most recent front.

