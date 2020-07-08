Free COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge bring 60,000 tests to the area

BATON ROUGE- The Department of Health and Human Services will support free coronavirus testing in Baton Rouge by performing 60,000 tests in the area at no charge, the HHS announced Tuesday.

The HHS plans to increase testing in communities that are experiencing a recent and excessive number of new cases and hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 7, HHS will perform 5,000 tests each day through Saturday, July 18.

Testing is available to individuals five years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Across the nation, the largest increases in COVID-19 positivity rates continue to be in the 18 to 29 age group; however, there are also upticks in young people under 18 and in people aged 30 to 39, according to the HHS.

People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and who are waiting for test results, should self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure,” said Deputy Surgeon General RADM Erica Schwartz, M.D., M.P.H. “They should watch for fever (100.4 degrees), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. If possible, they should stay away from others in the household, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.”

The testing locations include:

Louisiana State University

Alex Box Stadium parking lot

Gourrier Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Southern University

FG Clark parking lot

801 Harding Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Cortana Mall

9701 Cortana Pl.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Fairgrounds at BREC’s Airline Highway Park

17200 Airline Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70118