Latest Weather Blog
Free COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge bring 60,000 tests to the area
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- The Department of Health and Human Services will support free coronavirus testing in Baton Rouge by performing 60,000 tests in the area at no charge, the HHS announced Tuesday.
The HHS plans to increase testing in communities that are experiencing a recent and excessive number of new cases and hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 7, HHS will perform 5,000 tests each day through Saturday, July 18.
Testing is available to individuals five years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Across the nation, the largest increases in COVID-19 positivity rates continue to be in the 18 to 29 age group; however, there are also upticks in young people under 18 and in people aged 30 to 39, according to the HHS.
People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and who are waiting for test results, should self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure,” said Deputy Surgeon General RADM Erica Schwartz, M.D., M.P.H. “They should watch for fever (100.4 degrees), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. If possible, they should stay away from others in the household, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.”
The testing locations include:
Louisiana State University
Alex Box Stadium parking lot
Gourrier Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Southern University
FG Clark parking lot
801 Harding Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Cortana Mall
9701 Cortana Pl.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Fairgrounds at BREC’s Airline Highway Park
17200 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70118
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Schools holds community meeting following release of tentative reopening plans
-
WBR Schools lay out plan for returning to school, emphasize importance of...
-
Central's School System adjusts for COVID-19
-
Louisiana's response to the COVID-19 surge
-
Incoming EBR Schools superintendent talks upcoming school year, fall sports