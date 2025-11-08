81°
FranU celebrating 'Fete Des Fideles' feast, fundraiser
BATON ROUGE - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, or FranU, is celebrating its students Thursday night at "Fete Des Fideles."
Patrons gathered at St. Francis Hall on campus for the annual fundraiser. They enjoyed live entertainment, food and an auction.
