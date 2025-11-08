81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
FranU celebrating 'Fete Des Fideles' feast, fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, or FranU, is celebrating its students Thursday night at "Fete Des Fideles."

Patrons gathered at St. Francis Hall on campus for the annual fundraiser. They enjoyed live entertainment, food and an auction.

News
1 day ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 Thursday, November 06, 2025 10:27:00 PM CST November 06, 2025

