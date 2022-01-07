Fourth-grade student suspended for refusing to wear mask at school

BATON ROUGE - A 9-year-old was sent home his first day back at school for the spring semester after refusing to wear a mask inside a classroom.

The fourth-grader at the University Laboratory School, located on LSU's campus, was suspended Tuesday for refusing to comply with the school's masking policy.

"A student refusing to follow the mask mandate is a health concern and a disruption in the classroom, and therefore, they are not allowed to stay on campus,” an LSU spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The school said the offense escalated to an out-of-school suspension since a student refusing a mask would not be allowed back on campus.

The father, Kyle Robichaux says LSU's policies are conflicting.

"I have some concerns that education is not their priority, but controlling our children are, is their priority and I think that's a big problem."

A spokesperson referred to LSU's COVID-19 policies, which require masks inside all campus buildings during the spring semester. Despite that same policy outlining that face coverings are also mandatory at indoor "campus events," a largely maskless crowd packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night to watch the LSU basketball team take on Kentucky.

When asked about the enforcement of the policy, LSU said the requirement does not extend to sporting events and that LSU Athletics has followed statewide mandates.

"It's clearly a hypocritical policy. Follow the money, right? LSU, you know, everyone's having a celebratory time, we can take our masks off and do whatever we want but we have to put our children, who can't make decisions on their own or a lot of kids can't, they have to sit there and abide by these rules that make no sense, that have no rational basis behind them," said Robichaux.

He says he doesn't plan to pull his kids from the school.

"All these policies stop, when we make them stop. So, when you stop making your kids follow rules that don't make sense, that's when things are going to change and we'll get back to normal life."

You can read the most recent policy for masking at LSU basketball games here.