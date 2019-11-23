58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fleeing little bears

Related Story

TAHOE CITY, Calf.- A deputy from the Placer County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the Lighthouse Center when he encountered three little bears.

The video was taken in Tahoe City, California. Once Deputy Nevins pulls up, the bears immediately flee. It looks like one of the bears was trying to get into a trash can.

The deputy can be heard saying he, "Got a couple of fleeing felons."

News
Three little bears run from the law
Three little bears run from the law
TAHOE CITY, Calf.- A deputy from the Placer County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the Lighthouse Center when he encountered three... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, November 22 2017 Nov 22, 2017 Wednesday, November 22, 2017 9:20:00 AM CST November 22, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days