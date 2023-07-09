81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Dougherty Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire on Dougherty Drive near Choctaw Drive Monday evening shortly before 10 p.m.

According to BRFD, flames were coming out one of the units at Pine Square Apartments. They believe the fire started in the living room. The unit was destroyed and suffered water damage. However, no other units were affected. 

At this time, fire officials do not suspect any foul play. The cause is under investigation.

 

News
Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Dougherty...
Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Dougherty Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire on Dougherty Drive near Choctaw Drive Monday... More >>
6 years ago Monday, March 27 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27, 2017 10:04:00 PM CDT March 27, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days