Firefighters put out abandoned house fire on Brady Street; officials say it was caused by arson
BATON ROUGE — An early Thursday morning fire was put out by firefighters at an abandoned Brady Street house.
Baton Rouge Fire responded to the fire around 2:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a side window. By 2:55 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire.
According to fire officials, the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Investigators said the fire was caused by arson.
Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.
Photo: Baton Rouge Fire Department
