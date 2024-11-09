Firefighters put out abandoned house fire on Brady Street; officials say it was caused by arson

BATON ROUGE — An early Thursday morning fire was put out by firefighters at an abandoned Brady Street house.

Baton Rouge Fire responded to the fire around 2:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a side window. By 2:55 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire caused $15,000 in damages. Investigators said the fire was caused by arson.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Photo: Baton Rouge Fire Department