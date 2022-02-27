Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras in BR

BATON ROUGE -The streets were flooded as many were downtown celebrating the best time of the year, Mardi Gras.

Spanish Town was painted in pink, floats covered the streets and thousands crowded together trying to catch beads and other goodies.

One woman, Anita Parsons, has not missed the parade in 25 years and said today was no different.

"I plan everything around this. I will never miss it no matter what," Parsons said.

Her friend, Tammie James got creative, as she made a hat to celebrate the parade in a way you would not expect.

"It was an Easter basket. I cut the bottom out and made the best hat," James said.

This is the first time the parade was able to roll since 2020 due to the pandemic, and many were relieved to be able to come out and celebrate. They even said this year was rowdier than other parades in years past.

Trent Alexander traveled all the way from South Carolina for the parade.

"There are two types of Mardi Gras, there's one for the family and one for everything else, and I'm here for everything else," Alexander said.

And he is surely not alone.