Feed your Neighbor Giving Day is this week - How you can make a difference

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting its annual Giving Day on May 22. 

The 24-hour giving event is a way for the food bank to give back to capital area residents in need and "end the hunger of families, children, and seniors."

You can still also to the GBRFB any day on its website here. The food bank says a $10 donation can help provide 30 meals. 

