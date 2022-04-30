Father and son fend off two armed robbers at Texas business

ARLINGTON, Tx. - Police in Texas have released surveillance video showing two business owners fighting off a pair of armed suspects.

According to WFAA, Khurrum Monga said he thought there might be trouble the moment two men walked into their cell phone store in Arlington.



"You could see the back packs and instead of pulling a phone out, he pulled a gun," Monga said.



Arlington Police released surveillance video of the robbery. One of the suspects jumps over the counter and Monga's son immediately jumps into action.



“When my son jumped in, I just followed him," Monga said.



The fight can be seen from multiple angles as the second suspect pulls out his gun and points it at the embattled pair.



"The second person also came in and pointed a gun, lucky, it did not shoot or do anything. That was by the Grace of God," he said.



Monga says initially they thought the guns might not be real, but one of the suspects dropped his weapon.



"After they left, the police said it was a real gun, fully loaded. Luckily nothing happened," he said.



Police say the men are lucky. While they did stop the robbery, police told Monga he and his son could have been killed.

But Monga, who moved here from Pakistan 14 years ago, told WFAA that he's worked too hard to let the robbers make off with his property.

Though they tried to hold one of the suspects inside, both managed to get away.