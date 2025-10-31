Father and son arrested for dealing drugs near elementary school in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested a father and son for dealing drugs near an elementary school.

According to TPSO, Troy "Jack" Jackson, 49, and his 26-year-old son, Troy Jackson, Jr., were dealing marijuana, synthetic marijuana and liquid opioids out of two Ponchatoula homes, one on East Rateau Road and the other on North 1st Street. The latter is near Tucker Memorial Elementary School, and is where deputies took the Jacksons into custody.

The father was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance violation within a drug-free zone. His son was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and controlled dangerous substance violation within a drug-free zone.

TPSO said more arrests are expected.