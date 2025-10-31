Latest Weather Blog
Father and son arrested for dealing drugs near elementary school in Ponchatoula
Related Story
PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested a father and son for dealing drugs near an elementary school.
According to TPSO, Troy "Jack" Jackson, 49, and his 26-year-old son, Troy Jackson, Jr., were dealing marijuana, synthetic marijuana and liquid opioids out of two Ponchatoula homes, one on East Rateau Road and the other on North 1st Street. The latter is near Tucker Memorial Elementary School, and is where deputies took the Jacksons into custody.
The father was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance violation within a drug-free zone. His son was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and controlled dangerous substance violation within a drug-free zone.
TPSO said more arrests are expected.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival
-
Get 2 Moving: Fencing offers a way to get into shape
-
St. Amant community rallies behind middle school student returning from treatment for...
-
Gonzales City Council shoots down motion to give high school rodeo association...
-
ABC, ESPN among channels YouTube TV users no longer have access to...
Sports Video
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU
-
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury