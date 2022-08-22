75°
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
St. Michael junior Nicholas Johnson had himself an efficient night for the Warriors.
He touched the ball 5 times in a win over Broadmoor and scored 4 times.
"Well it was a great individual performance, but it was done all week with him preparing and coaching preparing and putting himself in a good spot," said St. Michael head coach Joey Sanchez.
"I didn't think about it as me having a big night. It was really just the team in general," said Johnson.
Watch the story above for more on Johnson.
