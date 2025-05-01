Family starts fundraiser for funeral costs after 13-year-old fatally struck while riding his bike

DENHAM SPRINGS — The family of a 13-year-old Denham Springs boy killed over the weekend after being struck while riding his bicycle has started a fundraiser for his funeral.

State Police said that Matthew Temple was riding his bicycle along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Boulevard early Sunday morning when he was struck by a Dodge Dart.

Temple was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

"Matthew was a sweet young man full of life who was taken way too soon. He was loved by his parents and two sisters along with other family and friends," the GoFundMe says. "Please help the family to give Matthew a proper funeral and resting place."

A funeral date has not been decided "but will be announced as soon as we can," the family said.