Eyesore of an apartment complex sold for $17,500

BATON ROUGE - Metro council approved the sale of 260 units of the derelict Brandywine development to City Holdings, LLC, for $17,500.

The complex on Darryl Drive was sold during the adjudicated property discussion at the council meeting Wednesday afternoon after previously being condemned. The complex has fallen into deep disrepair, has had water turned off and has been the site of a deadly fire already in 2016.

At the council meeting, some city leaders even reported being told there are squatters living in abandoned areas of the complex.

City Holdings, LLC, said it plans to renovate the property and make it livable once again.

Not all units were sold, however. Only ones that were condemned by the city and on the adjudicated property list - property that is abandoned and placed in the city's control because property taxes have not been paid - were up for sale. Other units are still occupied or legal. Other owners will have the ability to sell their units to City Holdings, LLC.

