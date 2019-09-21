Latest Weather Blog
Entergy asks residents to save power
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Entergy is asking its customers in Louisiana to voluntarily cut back on energy consumption Thursday morning due to a possibility of power shortages.
According to a release from Entergy, icy weather is causing a spike in the demand for power. Unexpected generator outages in the South are exacerbating the problem, meaning that the demand may exceed what available generators can still produce.
Because of this, the power provider and its power reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, is asking that Louisiana customers reduce their power consumption between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday morning. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages will be needed.
Entergy says MISO is working to bring additional generation to the area to address the problem.
Entergey spokesperson Sheila Pounders was live with 2une In this morning with more information.
"We aren't asking people to turn their heat off, that's unbearable right now," Pounders said. "What we're asking is that you lower your thermostat to 68."
To see the full interview, click here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar