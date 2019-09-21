Entergy asks residents to save power

BATON ROUGE - Entergy is asking its customers in Louisiana to voluntarily cut back on energy consumption Thursday morning due to a possibility of power shortages.

According to a release from Entergy, icy weather is causing a spike in the demand for power. Unexpected generator outages in the South are exacerbating the problem, meaning that the demand may exceed what available generators can still produce.

Because of this, the power provider and its power reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, is asking that Louisiana customers reduce their power consumption between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday morning. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages will be needed.

Entergy says MISO is working to bring additional generation to the area to address the problem.

Entergey spokesperson Sheila Pounders was live with 2une In this morning with more information.

"We aren't asking people to turn their heat off, that's unbearable right now," Pounders said. "What we're asking is that you lower your thermostat to 68."

