Elementary school janitor arrested for one count of alleged molestation of a juvenile

DENHAM SPRINGS - A custodian working at Seventh Ward Elementary School was arrested for the alleged molestation of a juvenile that happened during school hours.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Christopher Abery, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday following alleged inappropriate behavior that happened at the school.

Abery was taken into custody for one count of molestation of a juvenile and as of Friday morning was being held in Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The parish school system issued a statement Friday morning saying Abery had been employed with the school since August of 2024. At the time of his employment, officials said he met all onboarding requirements and passed a required criminal background check.

Abery was placed on administrative leave and is no longer on the Seventh Ward campus.