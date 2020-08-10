Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Homeowner shoots, kills armed robber on Glenlea Ave.
BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a homeowner shot and killed an armed robber at a home on Glenlea Ave. Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Glenlea Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Terione Williams pushed his way inside a home and robbed the occupants at gunpoint.
The victim allegedly retrieved his gun and fired shots at Williams. Once hit, Williams fled on foot and died from his injuries a short distance from the victim's home.
Williams was previously arrested in 2012 in connection to another armed robbery in Baton Rouge.
Forest Heights Academy, a nearby elementary school, was briefly put in lockdown after the shooting.
