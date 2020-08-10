76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Homeowner shoots, kills armed robber on Glenlea Ave.

Related Story

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a homeowner shot and killed an armed robber at a home on Glenlea Ave. Tuesday. 

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Glenlea Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Terione Williams pushed his way inside a home and robbed the occupants at gunpoint.

The victim allegedly retrieved his gun and fired shots at Williams. Once hit, Williams fled on foot and died from his injuries a short distance from the victim's home.

Williams was previously arrested in 2012 in connection to another armed robbery in Baton Rouge.

Forest Heights Academy, a nearby elementary school, was briefly put in lockdown after the shooting. 

Related Images

News
19-year-old armed robber killed on Glenlea Ave.
19-year-old armed robber killed on Glenlea Ave.
BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a homeowner shot and killed an armed robber at a home on Glenlea Ave. Tuesday.... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, February 14 2017 Feb 14, 2017 Tuesday, February 14, 2017 12:18:00 PM CST February 14, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days