East Feliciana sheriff expects to release more info on deputy shooting this week

CLINTON- East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis expects to release more information Friday about a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead.



Family members of Christopher Whitfield said he was gunned down after running away from a store with stolen chicken. Whitfield was unarmed.



"The store wasn't even open," Whitfield's sister Phylica Whitfield said. "The officer that shot my brother knows my brother personally. He stays four houses down, knows us. I served this man food. We talked all the time. For you to take my brother's life over chicken? Over chicken?"



Louisiana State Police were called in to assist with the investigation as the deputy involved was placed on leave.



In April, another East Feliciana Parish deputy was cleared by a grand jury after being involved in a shooting that left a man dead. Deputy Cullen Wilson and Clinton Police Officer Richard Boudoin were the officers in that case. Myron Flowers was killed during a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said Flowers had two stolen guns on him at the time, and the department maintains the shooting was justified.



Meanwhile, family members of Whitfield believe they shouldn't have to wait until Friday for information about what happened to their loved one.



"It's too long," Whitfield said. "Was it that long for the officer to get out of his car and fire shots at my brother over chicken? Why should we have to wait?"



