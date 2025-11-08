East Baton Rouge deputies arrest another person allegedly tied to illicit massage parlor investigation

BATON ROUGE - Another person tied to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigation of several massage parlors was arrested for promoting prostitution, arrest records show.

Ying Xu Guo, the 55-year-old owner of Y&L Body Relaxation, was arrested Thursday on charges of promoting prostitution, pandering and engaging in the practice of massage therapy without a license.

In 2024, EBRSO opened an investigation regarding human trafficking and prostitution at Y&L on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge after receiving several complaints.

An inspector with the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy issued a cease-and-desist to the establishment for not having a massage establishment license in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In 2023, the business's license renewal was denied by LBMT due to illicit ads being posted online, and an LBMT inspector found evidence that several of the employees were living at the business.

The telephone number listed on the inspection report was allegedly associated with another illegal massage business, YY Rainbow Spa. The phone number is also listed in illicit massage ads that were posted online for the YY Rainbow Spa location. Several other illicit ads posted on multiple websites known for promoting prostitution were also found for Y&L Body Relaxation, using sexual innuendos with erotic images, arrest documents said.

Reviews from clients also mentioned alleged sexual encounters taking place at the business.

Despite past arrests for prostitution, not having the proper licenses to operate the business and being issued several cease-and-desist orders, Y&L Body Relaxation continued operation.

In June of 2025 the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the business where they found drink cans with secret compartments that contained condoms, a point of sale machine on the front counter in the name of Mystic Spa with a telephone number that is also shared with Rose Spa, managed by Paul Bowden, whose wife Qin Xin works at both locations, according to the sheriff's office.

Rose Spa is also under investigation for operating an illegal, illicit massage business. Several other East Baton Rouge Parish massage parlors were also raided.