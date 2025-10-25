Woman arrested for promoting prostitution following investigation into Baton Rouge massage parlor

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for promoting prostitution for an investigation into a Baton Rouge massage parlor, arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

In December of 2024, EBRSO started investigating a massage parlor for human trafficking and prostitution at All Natural Massage located on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge after receiving several complaints of prostitution, arrest documents said.

The business has also used the names Camation Spa, Yu Massage, Yu Natural Massage, and Vivi's Lucky Spa at the same location in the past.

The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy (LBMT) and St. George Fire Department have inspected the businesses at this location several times since 2018, with several investigations ending in multiple arrests.

In July 2022, the business license for the massage parlor was revoked by LBMT.

In January 2025 St. George Fire Department performed an inspection and found the massage therapist's license had expired, the massage establishment license was issued under another business name, as well as beds and suitcases in rooms, seeming like the workers lived there.

Arrest documents said several illicit ads associated with the business were found online, advertising sexual innuendos with erotic images and wording; reviewers also posted about sexual encounters taking place at the businesses. The ads on several websites known for promoting prostitution advertised illicit services and stated "girls change every week."

A female employee at the location, Qin Xin, was not licensed to perform massages by LMBT, according to EBRSO.

She was arrested for pandering and promoting prostitution.