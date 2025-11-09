69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Ascension handles Walker

GONZALES - East Ascension handled Walker Friday night and clinched a share of the District 5-5A championship.

Two Brysten Martinez touchdowns in the first half helped the Spartans to a 35-20 win. East Ascension finishes the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-1 in district play.

The Louisiana state playoffs begin next week.

