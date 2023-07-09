Doe's Eat Place getting backlash for inauguration watch party

BATON ROUGE - Doe's Eat Place is getting some backlash for hosting a watch party for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.



The restaurant booked a watch party for a group of Baton Rouge Republicans, however another group, called the Pantsuits Nation of Baton Rouge, is not happy about the event.



Some of the the group's members posted to Facebook about the event stating that they would boycott the restaurant. The restaurant has even received some ugly phone calls. However, owner Scott Overby said that regardless of who the president is, he will support him.



"I'm going to support the president, regardless of if I voted for him or not, but more than that, I'm going to support my family. I'm going to support my employees that work for me. These people aren't going to scare me. I'm going to take a dollar from whichever group wants to come in here, and support me. If it so happens they're watching something, or they're affiliated with another group, that's fine," Overby said.



Overby said that even those who do not agree with the event are welcome.



"We got plenty of room, we can have a great debate. We can have a debate down here between Republicans and Democrats. I think it will be fun, and a civic-minded event. People come out, support us, lets support the inauguration," he said.