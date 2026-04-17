DOC says 46-year-old inmate died Tuesday in Angola; West Feliciana Parish deputies investigating

ANGOLA — A 46-year-old Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate's death is under investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections officials told WBRZ on Wednesday.

Reginald Basile died Tuesday in Angola. His cause of death, DOC says, is still under investigation pending an autopsy.

"The Department has no further comment at this time," DOC said.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Brian Spillman confirmed that an inmate died and that detectives are currently investigating it as an "unusual occurrence." He said he did not have any other information and deferred to the Department of Corrections.

Basile was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder at the time he died, DOC officials said.

Basile was one of three men convicted in the killing of an Acadiana oil executive during a 1998 robbery of a Youngsville home. At the time, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty if he admitted to the killing of Ronald Shaw.

Before Basile's death, WBRZ previously reported last week that inmate Walter Davis, 37, died. His death followed the deaths of a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.